Natrona County Arrest Log (10/27/23 – 10/30/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Richard Johnson, 62 - Serve Jail Time

Jolette BigLake, 23 - Failure to Comply

Tauna Macias, 42 - Failure to Appear

Vicki Rowan, 48 - Failure to Comply

Cynthia Pitt, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Christina Gates, 56 - Failure to Comply

Rita Willow, 37 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Fogle, 44 - Public Intoxication

Ethan Burgess, 23 - Failure to Comply

Sunshine Wilson, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Nathan Espinoza, 21 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Casper Family Goes All Out on Halloween Decorations October 2023 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM