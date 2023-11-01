Natrona County Arrest Log (10/29/23 – 11/01/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Cameron Salway, 31 - Shoplifting
- Scott Russell, 62 - Unlawful Entry Into Occupied Structure, Battery, Breach of Peace
- Hailey Waller, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Trenton Williamson, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Jessica Anderson, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - Under $1000, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail
- Frank Morgan, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Resisting Arrest
- Steve Knox, 53 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication
- Perry Fast Wolf, 37 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Daniel Hokanson, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Paul Miller, 33 - Failure to Comply, Theft - $1000 or More, Theft - Under $1000, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Michael Malloy, 41 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Kendra Jones, 40 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense, Trespassing, Open Container
- Mary Brewer, 35 - Public Intoxication
- Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply
- Kristen Scheid, 43 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Clint Newton, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Theft - Under $1000, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II or III, Breach of Peace
- Anthony Vargas, 36 - Contract Hold
- Leroy Jefferson, 27 - Courtesy Hold
- Andrea Scribner, 40 - Trespassing, Open Container
- Isaac Stahlecker, 19 - Criminal Warrant
- Danielle Garton, 34 - Theft - $1000 or More, Theft - Under $1000
- Corey Pritchard, 32 - Assault, Public Intoxication
- Jeffrey Scott, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Martin, 22 - Failure to Appear
- Bradley Ledger, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Destry Bristow, 56 - Failure to Comply
- Zavier Tanksley, 21 - Failure to Comply, Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Vehicle, Resisting Arrest
Wyoming Photographer Captures Incredible Pictures of October Blood Moon 2022
Wyoming photographer Dave Porter took some incredible shots of the blood moon on Sunday and he shared them with K2 Radio News.
Gallery Credit: Photos By Dave Porter
Casper Family Goes All Out on Halloween Decorations
October 2023
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM