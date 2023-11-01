Natrona County Arrest Log (10/29/23 – 11/01/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cameron Salway, 31 - Shoplifting

Scott Russell, 62 - Unlawful Entry Into Occupied Structure, Battery, Breach of Peace

Hailey Waller, 28 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Trenton Williamson, 19 - Failure to Appear

Jessica Anderson, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - Under $1000, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid Into Jail

Frank Morgan, 27 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Resisting Arrest

Steve Knox, 53 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Perry Fast Wolf, 37 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Interfere With Peace Officer

Daniel Hokanson, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Paul Miller, 33 - Failure to Comply, Theft - $1000 or More, Theft - Under $1000, Interfere With Peace Officer

Michael Malloy, 41 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Kendra Jones, 40 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense, Trespassing, Open Container

Mary Brewer, 35 - Public Intoxication

Ronald Knapp, 31 - Failure to Comply

Kristen Scheid, 43 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Clint Newton, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Theft - Under $1000, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I,II or III, Breach of Peace

Anthony Vargas, 36 - Contract Hold

Leroy Jefferson, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Andrea Scribner, 40 - Trespassing, Open Container

Isaac Stahlecker, 19 - Criminal Warrant

Danielle Garton, 34 - Theft - $1000 or More, Theft - Under $1000

Corey Pritchard, 32 - Assault, Public Intoxication

Jeffrey Scott, 41 - Failure to Comply

Michael Martin, 22 - Failure to Appear

Bradley Ledger, 33 - Failure to Comply

Destry Bristow, 56 - Failure to Comply

Zavier Tanksley, 21 - Failure to Comply, Public Intoxication, Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Vehicle, Resisting Arrest

