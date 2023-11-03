Natrona County Arrest Log (11/02/23 – 11/03/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Alfredo Santistevan, 49 - Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Interfere with Peace Officer
- Floyd Booth. 53 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Failure to Appear
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Floyd Oldman, 43 - Criminal Warrant
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Benjamin Tallman, 43 - Courtesy Hold
- Victor Valdez, 25 - Courtesy Hold
- Garrett Rust, 23 - Courtesy Hold
- David Gober, 50 - Failure to Appear
- Ezra Faulk, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Brittney Towe, 26 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Poulos, 39 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Conner Dixon, 20 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
