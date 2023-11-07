Natrona County Arrest Log (11/06/23 – 11/07/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ernie Montoya, 53 - Failure to Comply, Serve Jail Time
- Joseph Coffelt, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Shawn Daughterly, 42 - Serve Jail Time, Criminal Warrant
- Bradley Tillett, 43 - Failure to Comply
- Shawna Springer, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Trevor Moore, 29 - Serve Jail Time
- Gordon McAffee, 79 - DUI, Bicycle Equipped with Lamp for Nighttime Use
- Dustin Kennedy, 38 - Failure to Comply
- Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City
- Cortney Frank, 44 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram
- Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication
- Christian Birky, 52 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
