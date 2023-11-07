Natrona County Arrest Log (11/06/23 – 11/07/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ernie Montoya, 53 - Failure to Comply, Serve Jail Time

Joseph Coffelt, 41 - District Court Bench Warrant

Shawn Daughterly, 42 - Serve Jail Time, Criminal Warrant

Bradley Tillett, 43 - Failure to Comply

Shawna Springer, 45 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Trevor Moore, 29 - Serve Jail Time

Gordon McAffee, 79 - DUI, Bicycle Equipped with Lamp for Nighttime Use

Dustin Kennedy, 38 - Failure to Comply

Allen Whiteplume, 38 - Public Intoxication, Camping Restricted in the City

Cortney Frank, 44 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 gram, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram

Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication

Christian Birky, 52 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

'Spellbound Apothecary and Entertainment' Is Now Open in Casper's Eastridge Mall Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke