Natrona County Arrest Log (11/07/23 – 11/08/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tobias Smith, 42 - Contract Hold
- Lori Williams, 36 - Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Harris, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Andrea Scribner, 40 - Failure to Appear
- Chad Erickson, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear
- Alana Stratton, 18 - Failure to Comply
- Donald Smith, 60 - Open Container
- Carol Hughes, 57 - Open Container
- Kristen Galles, 48 - Failure to Comply
- Dustin Dixon, 57 - Failure to Appear
- Kennedy Maddox, 21 - Serve Jail Time
- Sebastian Ehrler, 26 - Theft: Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Thomas Pederson, 41 - Interfere with Peace Officer, Seat Belt Violation: Passenger Over 12 Years Old, Failure to Comply
