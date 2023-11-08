Natrona County Arrest Log (11/07/23 – 11/08/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tobias Smith, 42 - Contract Hold

Lori Williams, 36 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Harris, 54 - Failure to Comply

Andrea Scribner, 40 - Failure to Appear

Chad Erickson, 46 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Appear

Alana Stratton, 18 - Failure to Comply

Donald Smith, 60 - Open Container

Carol Hughes, 57 - Open Container

Kristen Galles, 48 - Failure to Comply

Dustin Dixon, 57 - Failure to Appear

Kennedy Maddox, 21 - Serve Jail Time

Sebastian Ehrler, 26 - Theft: Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication

Thomas Pederson, 41 - Interfere with Peace Officer, Seat Belt Violation: Passenger Over 12 Years Old, Failure to Comply

