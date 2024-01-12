Natrona County Arrest Log (1/11/24 – 1/12/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Keli Muir, 39 - Failure to Comply

Carol Hughes, 57 - Failure to Appear

Zackery Daughtery, 33 - Public Intoxication

Jeremiah Bragg, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Bryan Frederick, 46 - Courtesy Hold

Lucinda Frederick, 31 - Shoplifting

Kayla Tamblyn, 22 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense

Christopher Johnson, 43 - Serve Jail Time

Timothy Sadler, 57 - Assault & Battery

Efron Haro Lopez, 61 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Turning - Requires Signal & Safety

Michael Schmitt, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Lanny Wilson, 27 - Trespassing

Tony Oliver, 52 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

