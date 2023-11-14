Natrona County Arrest Log (11/13/23 – 11/14/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Harlan Taylor, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Bill Cook, 54 - Serve Jail Time

Natasha Jones, 46 - Serve Jail Time

Alfredo Chavez, 43 - Public Intoxication

Chelsi Ross, 33 - DUI, Open Container, Speed Too Fast for Conditions

Amber Garcia, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Thad Duke, 51 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Grams, Criminal Entry

Matthew Miller, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Chad Mulloy, 39 - Failure to Comply

James Severson, 49 - Criminal Warrant, Criminal Trespass

Ariana Tomlin, 28 - Criminal Warrant

Jason Martinez, 46 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Malicious Mischief

