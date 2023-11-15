Natrona County Arrest Log (11/14/23 – 11/15/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justin Chavez, 43 - Public Intoxication

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Public Intoxication

Raven Abbott, 31 - Failure to Comply

Carlino Goggles, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Sherette Lujan, 47 - Aggravated Assault & Battery with Deadly Weapon

Billy Hawley, 50 - Public Intoxication

Brandon Walford, 40 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center (CAC)

Corbin Warren, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Paul Wilson, 57 - Shoplifting, Trespassing

Chad Harpster, 36 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jadyn Johnson, 19 - NCIC Hit

Justin Bunney, 49 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Orion Lozier, 19 - Failure to Comply

Weston Addison, 37 - Open Container

Barbara Strasser, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Ethan Hinkle, 21 - DUI

Kenneth Tennyson, 48 - Failure to Comply

