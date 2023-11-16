Natrona County Arrest Log (11/15/23 – 11/16/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Chad Brummond, 21 - Serve Jail Time

Melanie Sorensen, 52 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Shawn Gallegos, 48 - Criminal Warrant

Alejandra Sanchez, 30 - County warrant

Tayden Rodriguez, 21 - Shoplifting

Wayne Jorgensen, 61 - Bond Revocation

Joshua Marney, 22 - Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Sylvester Saunders, 72 - Public Intoxication

Jose Bedolla-Vasquez, 32 - Contract Hold

Jerald Friday, 60 - Failure to Comply, Open Container, Public Intoxication

Michael Little Bird, 24 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Joseph Barrera, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Thunder Little Thunder, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Megan Day, 39 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Eric Tholson, 41 - County Warrant

Lawrence Martinez, 25 - Failure to Comply

Maurice Trevino, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyler Ulrickson, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jessica Harmon, 42 - Failure to Comply

Vincent Shelton, 32 - Failure to Comply

Ernest Drake, 33 - Failure to Comply

