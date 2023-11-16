Natrona County Arrest Log (11/15/23 – 11/16/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Chad Brummond, 21 - Serve Jail Time
- Melanie Sorensen, 52 - Failure to Appear, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Shawn Gallegos, 48 - Criminal Warrant
- Alejandra Sanchez, 30 - County warrant
- Tayden Rodriguez, 21 - Shoplifting
- Wayne Jorgensen, 61 - Bond Revocation
- Joshua Marney, 22 - Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Sylvester Saunders, 72 - Public Intoxication
- Jose Bedolla-Vasquez, 32 - Contract Hold
- Jerald Friday, 60 - Failure to Comply, Open Container, Public Intoxication
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Joseph Barrera, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Thunder Little Thunder, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Megan Day, 39 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Eric Tholson, 41 - County Warrant
- Lawrence Martinez, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Maurice Trevino, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tyler Ulrickson, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jessica Harmon, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Vincent Shelton, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Ernest Drake, 33 - Failure to Comply
