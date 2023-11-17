Natrona County Arrest Log (11/16/23 – 11/17/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Staci Barrera, 37 - Failure to Comply

William Yellowrobe, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication

Madison McCarthy, 29 - Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Joseph Martinez, 43 - Criminal Warrant

Trevor Moore, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Theft: Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Brandon Salas, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Failure to Appear

Alexis Geary, 43 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia

Elisha Geary, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia

Jerimiah White, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Kolton Bagent, 25 - Resisting Arrest, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Alexa Lafferty, 21 - Failure to Comply

Rylee Barbosa, 20 - Failure to Comply

Pauline Bryan, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Polliann Hartnek, 30 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Larry Atwood, 57 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving

Wyoming National Guard at UW for Military Appreciation Week November 2023 Gallery Credit: Photos by Wyoming National Guard