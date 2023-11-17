Natrona County Arrest Log (11/16/23 – 11/17/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Staci Barrera, 37 - Failure to Comply
- William Yellowrobe, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication
- Madison McCarthy, 29 - Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Joseph Martinez, 43 - Criminal Warrant
- Trevor Moore, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Matthew Riverkamp, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Theft: Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Brandon Salas, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere with Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Failure to Appear
- Alexis Geary, 43 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotics Controlled Substance, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia
- Elisha Geary, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Deliver Drug Paraphernalia
- Jerimiah White, 34 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Kolton Bagent, 25 - Resisting Arrest, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Alexa Lafferty, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Rylee Barbosa, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Pauline Bryan, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Polliann Hartnek, 30 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Larry Atwood, 57 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Reckless Driving
Wyoming National Guard at UW for Military Appreciation Week
November 2023
Gallery Credit: Photos by Wyoming National Guard
Styx Lights up the Stage at the Ford Wyoming Center
7 November 2023