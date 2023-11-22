Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/23 – 11/22/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Get our free mobile app
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Quinton Hibbert, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Ricky Perry, 45 - Criminal Warrant
- Anacin Belving, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shawn Hoffman, 47 - Bond Revocation
- Marisol Villescas-Moore, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Failure to Comply, Interference
- Rebecca Frontela, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Sergio Gonzalez, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, failure to Comply
- Casey Hudgens, 42 - Failure to Appear
- Yolanda Barrera, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Andre Pendleton, 56 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Interfere With Peace Officer, County Warrant
- Amber Cook, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Christopher Addison, 45 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Michele Amack, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jessica Marts, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Joseph Hersey, 23 - Failure to Appear
- Kenneth Richards, 35 - Criminal Warrant