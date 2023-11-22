Natrona County Arrest Log (11/21/23 – 11/22/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Quinton Hibbert, 27 - Failure to Comply

Ricky Perry, 45 - Criminal Warrant

Anacin Belving, 33 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shawn Hoffman, 47 - Bond Revocation

Marisol Villescas-Moore, 29 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Trevor Cecchettini, 50 - Failure to Comply, Interference

Rebecca Frontela, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Sergio Gonzalez, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, failure to Comply

Casey Hudgens, 42 - Failure to Appear

Yolanda Barrera, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Andre Pendleton, 56 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Interfere With Peace Officer, County Warrant

Amber Cook, 34 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Addison, 45 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Michele Amack, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jessica Marts, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant

Joseph Hersey, 23 - Failure to Appear

Kenneth Richards, 35 - Criminal Warrant

