Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/24 – 1/16/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Christina Meyer, 40 - Serving Weekends
- Carlos Harris, 22 - Serve Jail Time
- James Shoemaker, 23 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Christian Cole, 32 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant NCIC Hit
- Paige Streweler-Hall, 26 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interfere With Peace Officer, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Reckless Driving, Stop Before Emerging From Alley, Stop Sign, Seat Belt: Driver
- Brandon Woolsey, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jacob Johnson, 42 - Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Kevin Johnson, 58 - Failure to Comply
- Shaylynn Lacey, 31 - Serving Weekends
- Blake Underdahl, 18 - Serve Jail Time
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Danielle Garton, 34 - Criminal Warrant
- Louis Yellowfox, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Kolton Busler, 25 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration Required, When Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, DUI, Windshield: Obstructed View, Unlawful Use of License
- Cameryn Sommers, 33 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Kaliph Alford, 29 - Public Intoxication
- Chad Mulloy, 39 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Diana Collins, 40 - County Warrant
- Arturo Renova, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Glenn Weir, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Ashly Vasquez, 34 - Failure to Comply, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Assault
- Matthew Pavey, 42 - Serve Jail Time
- Vanessa Schweizer, 69 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Matthew Stanwick, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Sunshine Wilson, 41 - Serve Jail Time
- Duey Palmer, 21 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Kayla Reid, 30 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply
- Jason Lane, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Gregory Seals, 37 - Serve Jail Time
- Justus Gagne, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, NCIC Hit
