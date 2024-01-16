Natrona County Arrest Log (1/12/24 – 1/16/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Christina Meyer, 40 - Serving Weekends

Carlos Harris, 22 - Serve Jail Time

James Shoemaker, 23 - Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Christian Cole, 32 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Bench Warrant NCIC Hit

Paige Streweler-Hall, 26 - Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Interfere With Peace Officer, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Leave Scene of Accident: Damage to Attended Vehicle, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Reckless Driving, Stop Before Emerging From Alley, Stop Sign, Seat Belt: Driver

Brandon Woolsey, 28 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Jacob Johnson, 42 - Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Kevin Johnson, 58 - Failure to Comply

Shaylynn Lacey, 31 - Serving Weekends

Blake Underdahl, 18 - Serve Jail Time

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Danielle Garton, 34 - Criminal Warrant

Louis Yellowfox, 39 - Public Intoxication

Kolton Busler, 25 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Vehicle Registration Required, When Lighted Lamps & Illuminating Device, Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Insurance, DUI, Windshield: Obstructed View, Unlawful Use of License

Cameryn Sommers, 33 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Kaliph Alford, 29 - Public Intoxication

Chad Mulloy, 39 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Diana Collins, 40 - County Warrant

Arturo Renova, 37 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Glenn Weir, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant

Ashly Vasquez, 34 - Failure to Comply, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer, Assault

Matthew Pavey, 42 - Serve Jail Time

Vanessa Schweizer, 69 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Matthew Stanwick, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Sunshine Wilson, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Duey Palmer, 21 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Kayla Reid, 30 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply

Jason Lane, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Gregory Seals, 37 - Serve Jail Time

Justus Gagne, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, NCIC Hit

