Natrona County Arrest Log (11/29/23 – 11/30/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Valerie Frisby, 20 - Serve Jail Time

Joshua Gonzales, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Aaron Wailes, 36 - Courtesy Hold

Matthew Kowalski, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Delissa Klasinski, 48 - Failure to Appear

Terrance Griffitts, 43 - Failure to Appear

Craig Wade, 64 - Failure to Appear

Thomas Taylor, 69 - Serve Jail Time

Weston Wells, 33 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Carl Holaday, 46 - Contract Hold

Sage Hoffman, 32 - Criminal Warrant

Richard McGurn, 46 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Juan Quinn, 24 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication

Karl Ayers, 37 - DUI, False Imprisonment

Sean Diekemper, 55 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply

Louis Yellowfox, 38 - Failure to Comply

