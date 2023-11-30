Natrona County Arrest Log (11/29/23 – 11/30/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Valerie Frisby, 20 - Serve Jail Time
- Joshua Gonzales, 39 - Courtesy Hold
- Aaron Wailes, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- Matthew Kowalski, 39 - Courtesy Hold
- Delissa Klasinski, 48 - Failure to Appear
- Terrance Griffitts, 43 - Failure to Appear
- Craig Wade, 64 - Failure to Appear
- Thomas Taylor, 69 - Serve Jail Time
- Weston Wells, 33 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Carl Holaday, 46 - Contract Hold
- Sage Hoffman, 32 - Criminal Warrant
- Richard McGurn, 46 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Juan Quinn, 24 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Karl Ayers, 37 - DUI, False Imprisonment
- Sean Diekemper, 55 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Comply
- Louis Yellowfox, 38 - Failure to Comply
