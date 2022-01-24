Natrona County Arrest Log (1/20/21 – 1/24/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Alyssa Allen -- Hold for probation and Parole

Shane Baker -- Serve Jail Time

Kevin Clark -- DWUI, Interference with Police

Cheyanne Collins -- Fail to Appear

Lillian Cook-Starkey -- Fail to Appear x2, District Court Bench Warrant

Joshua Cothren -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

David Criss -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Fail to Appear

Elijah Eastlund -- Hold for probation and Parole

Sebastian Ehrler -- Criminal Warrant

Chance Johnson -- Fail to Comply

Jeffrey Johnston -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Flee or Attempt to Elude Police

Kevin Kesl -- Fail to Appear

Kenneth Marion -- Fail to Comply

Isaac Mason -- Fail to Appear, Hold for probation and Parole

Rayanne Mc Curdy -- DWUI, 10-57 Prop

Stephan McNaughton -- Fail to Comply

Lois Medicine Cloud -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Brandy Morrison -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance And O, Driving Under Suspension

Kristi Moser -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

Kenneth Richards -- Hold for probation and Parole

Carolyn Stice -- Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession

Jason VanNorman -- Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Thomas Wishart -- Criminal Warrant

Louis Yellowfox -- Public Intoxication Prohibited