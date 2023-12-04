Natrona County Arrest Log (12/02/23 – 12/04/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Andre Bryson, 28 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Benjamin Griffith, 54 - Failure to Comply
- Robert Spoonhunter, 35 - Contract Hold
- Alicia Gray, 38 - Serving Weekends
- Kristopher Boyce, 20 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear/Citations
- Jeffrey Kerr, 38 - Serving Weekends
- Susan Shoemaker, 53 - Failure to Comply
- Wendy Gilbert, 53 - Disturbing the Peace
- Christopher King, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Sabrina Stone, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Kaij Mayer, 32 - False Imprisonment, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Talon Kerner, 19 - DWUI, Possession or Use By Minors Prohibited, Speeding: City Streets, Driver's License Required
- Ashley Moyte, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Saylor, 62 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Jeffrey Irene, 56 - DWUI
- Gauge Gray, 19 - Failure to Appear
- David Wilson, 61 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Lawrence Chavez, 51 - Failure to Appear
- Shawna Severson, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Resisting Arrest
- Jennifer Kruger, 45 - Breach of Peace
- Broderick Menzel, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Interfere With Peace Officer
- Shaun Tobin, 40 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Interfere With Police
- Aaron Gibson, 34 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense
- Dakota Dellos, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Call
- Josseline Martinez, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Joseph Schroeder, 56 - DUI, Failure to Comply, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Sonny Nicholson, 48 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device - 2nd Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Vehicle Exceed 80 MPH on Interstate
- James Schmidt, 30 - Failure to Comply
