Natrona County Arrest Log (12/02/23 – 12/04/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Andre Bryson, 28 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Benjamin Griffith, 54 - Failure to Comply

Robert Spoonhunter, 35 - Contract Hold

Alicia Gray, 38 - Serving Weekends

Kristopher Boyce, 20 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear/Citations

Jeffrey Kerr, 38 - Serving Weekends

Susan Shoemaker, 53 - Failure to Comply

Wendy Gilbert, 53 - Disturbing the Peace

Christopher King, 37 - Failure to Comply

Sabrina Stone, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Kaij Mayer, 32 - False Imprisonment, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Talon Kerner, 19 - DWUI, Possession or Use By Minors Prohibited, Speeding: City Streets, Driver's License Required

Ashley Moyte, 32 - Failure to Comply

Michael Saylor, 62 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Jeffrey Irene, 56 - DWUI

Gauge Gray, 19 - Failure to Appear

David Wilson, 61 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Lawrence Chavez, 51 - Failure to Appear

Shawna Severson, 46 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Resisting Arrest

Jennifer Kruger, 45 - Breach of Peace

Broderick Menzel, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Interfere With Peace Officer

Shaun Tobin, 40 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Interfere With Police

Aaron Gibson, 34 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense

Dakota Dellos, 32 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Call

Josseline Martinez, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Joseph Schroeder, 56 - DUI, Failure to Comply, Interfere With Peace Officer

Sonny Nicholson, 48 - DUI, Drive Without Interlock Device - 2nd Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Vehicle Exceed 80 MPH on Interstate

James Schmidt, 30 - Failure to Comply

