Natrona County Arrest Log (12/06/23 – 12/07/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Deva Deangelis-Lowe, 43 - Courtesy Hold
- Joshua Rose, 24 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Ashley Voegele, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Spencer Rhodes, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Run Red Light, Marijuana - Possession
- Damon Flanagan, 54 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Open Container, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Brian Silvia, 34 - Courtesy Hold
- Joshua Ware, 31 - Courtesy Hold
- Devan Stanford, 27 - Courtesy Hold
- Tyrel Blasingame, 39 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant
- Kyle Duval, 40 - Courtesy Hold
- Alicia Morris, 45 - Courtesy Hold
- Ronald Clark, 56 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Kevin Rivard, 20 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant
- Bonnie Corkle, 66 - Failure to Comply
- Zachery Daughtery, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calla
- Mary Garcia, 41 - Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest
- Amanda Rahman, 40 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Frank Farley, 38 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, District Court Bench Warrant
- Joseph Paulbeck, 45 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
