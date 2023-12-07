Natrona County Arrest Log (12/06/23 – 12/07/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Deva Deangelis-Lowe, 43 - Courtesy Hold

Joshua Rose, 24 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Ashley Voegele, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Spencer Rhodes, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Run Red Light, Marijuana - Possession

Damon Flanagan, 54 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Open Container, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Brian Silvia, 34 - Courtesy Hold

Joshua Ware, 31 - Courtesy Hold

Devan Stanford, 27 - Courtesy Hold

Tyrel Blasingame, 39 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Kyle Duval, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Alicia Morris, 45 - Courtesy Hold

Ronald Clark, 56 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Kevin Rivard, 20 - Failure to Appear, County Warrant

Bonnie Corkle, 66 - Failure to Comply

Zachery Daughtery, 33 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calla

Mary Garcia, 41 - Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest

Amanda Rahman, 40 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Frank Farley, 38 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, District Court Bench Warrant

Joseph Paulbeck, 45 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

10 Tips For Hitchhiking In Wyoming Safety should always be your first concern. If it doesn't seem like a good situation, it's ok to pass and wait for something else.