Natrona County Arrest Log (12/13/23 – 12/14/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Pat Arthur, 25 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
- Antonio Gayton-Dimas, 40 - Criminal Warrant, Immigration Hold
- Scott Philo, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Mary O'Brien, 25 - Failure to Comply
- Anthony Brasiel, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Christopher Troupe, 22 - Courtesy Hold
- Brandon Walsh, 29 - Failure to Comply
- Nichlos Moore, 41 - Courtesy Hold
- James Baker, 30 - Hold for District Court
- Robert Soule, 61 - Contract Hold
- Andrea Stankus, 38 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Marijuana - Possession
- Jarrod Reed, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole, NCIC Hit
- Kristina Slagle, 27 - Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest
- Adrian Covarrubias, 21 - DUI & Controlled Substance Combo - 1st Offense, No Valid Drivers License
- Clayton Cogdill, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 grams or less
