Natrona County Arrest Log (12/13/23 – 12/14/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Pat Arthur, 25 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Antonio Gayton-Dimas, 40 - Criminal Warrant, Immigration Hold

Scott Philo, 35 - District Court Bench Warrant

Mary O'Brien, 25 - Failure to Comply

Anthony Brasiel, 20 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Christopher Troupe, 22 - Courtesy Hold

Brandon Walsh, 29 - Failure to Comply

Nichlos Moore, 41 - Courtesy Hold

James Baker, 30 - Hold for District Court

Robert Soule, 61 - Contract Hold

Andrea Stankus, 38 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Marijuana - Possession

Jarrod Reed, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole, NCIC Hit

Kristina Slagle, 27 - Failure to Appear, Resisting Arrest

Adrian Covarrubias, 21 - DUI & Controlled Substance Combo - 1st Offense, No Valid Drivers License

Clayton Cogdill, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 grams or less

