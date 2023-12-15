Natrona County Arrest Log (12/14/23 – 12/15/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Bruce Bricker, 50 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Failure to Comply

Jajvan Bynum, 21 - District Court Bench Warrant

Jeremy Crews, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Courtesy Hold

David Morgan, 24 - County Warrant

Austin McClain, 24 - District Court Bench Warrant

Nicholas Garcia, 32 - Hold for Other Agency

Isaiah Williams, 21 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Dominic Dockery, 20 - DUI, Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol

Christopher Tobin , 33 - Failure to Comply

David Spence, 24 - DUI, Careless Driving (1st Offense), Flee or Attempt to Elude Police

