Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/23 – 12/20/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Toni Dunn, 33, - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lane Huntington, 42 - Contract Hold

Cody Stimpson, 26 - County Warrant

Jeffery Krohn, 59 - Criminal Warrant

Kiley Fournier, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Justin Overman, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Mercedes Engel, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Leslie Houser, 35 - Courtesy Hold

Tony Cline, 57 - Courtesy Hold

Tuvita ShaveHead, 46 - County Warrant

Mardell C'Bearing, 48 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Brandon Sala, 40 - Failure to Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less

Rodolfo Montes, 18 - Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Under 21 - Solicit Another to Purchase Alcohol, Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol

Eric Leach, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant

Sharon Sleep, 43 - Failure to Appear

Timmy Lynn, 46 - DUI, Open Container, Vehicle Registration & License, Interfere With Peace Officer

Ashley Tillman, 38 - Public Intoxication

