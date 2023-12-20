Natrona County Arrest Log (12/19/23 – 12/20/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Toni Dunn, 33, - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Lane Huntington, 42 - Contract Hold
- Cody Stimpson, 26 - County Warrant
- Jeffery Krohn, 59 - Criminal Warrant
- Kiley Fournier, 31 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Justin Overman, 47 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Mercedes Engel, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Leslie Houser, 35 - Courtesy Hold
- Tony Cline, 57 - Courtesy Hold
- Tuvita ShaveHead, 46 - County Warrant
- Mardell C'Bearing, 48 - Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Brandon Sala, 40 - Failure to Appear, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less
- Rodolfo Montes, 18 - Drive While License Suspended - 2nd Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Under 21 - Solicit Another to Purchase Alcohol, Under 21 - Possession of Alcohol
- Eric Leach, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Sharon Sleep, 43 - Failure to Appear
- Timmy Lynn, 46 - DUI, Open Container, Vehicle Registration & License, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Ashley Tillman, 38 - Public Intoxication
