Natrona County Arrest Log (12/20/23 – 12/21/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jessica Marts, 34 - Serve Jail Time
- Chad Erickson, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Ezequiel Pena, 19 - Failure to Comply
- Noah Webb, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- James Severson, 49 - Failure to Appear, Theft - Under $1000
- Kristofer Schultz, 48 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Dillion Brown, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Cody Burnsed, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Kyle Ryan, 24 - Failure to Comply
- Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Shane Johner, 44 - Failure to Appear
- Audelio Hernandez, 43 - County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Landon Jenkins, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, Insurance Violation - No current Liability
- Fallon Cross, 37 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant
