Natrona County Arrest Log (12/20/23 – 12/21/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jessica Marts, 34 - Serve Jail Time

Chad Erickson, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant

Ezequiel Pena, 19 - Failure to Comply

Noah Webb, 20 - Courtesy Hold

James Severson, 49 - Failure to Appear, Theft - Under $1000

Kristofer Schultz, 48 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Dillion Brown, 32 - District Court Bench Warrant

Cody Burnsed, 30 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Kyle Ryan, 24 - Failure to Comply

Robert Byers, 44 - Failure to Appear

Shane Johner, 44 - Failure to Appear

Audelio Hernandez, 43 - County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Landon Jenkins, 19 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, Insurance Violation - No current Liability

Fallon Cross, 37 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Warrant

