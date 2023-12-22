Natrona County Arrest Log (12/21/23 – 12/22/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Trevor Graygrass, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Charles Hullinger, 43 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Nicholas Rosas, 23 - Trespassing, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Andrew Lincks, 54 - Courtesy Hold
- Elijah Hunt, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Kayla Fuller, 27 - Failure to Appear
- David Smith, 40 - Trespassing
- Andrea Scribner, 40 - Criminal Entry, Theft - Under $1000
- Stanley Stamper, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest,
- Tayla McGrady, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
- Alissa Sweets, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Christina Counts, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Kenneth Richards, 35 - Failure to Appear
- Duane Gumfory, 50 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Joseph Gallagher, 51 - Failure to Comply
- Christopher Milde, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Kaji Mayer, 32 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
