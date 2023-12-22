Natrona County Arrest Log (12/21/23 – 12/22/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Trevor Graygrass, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Charles Hullinger, 43 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Nicholas Rosas, 23 - Trespassing, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Andrew Lincks, 54 - Courtesy Hold

Elijah Hunt, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Kayla Fuller, 27 - Failure to Appear

David Smith, 40 - Trespassing

Andrea Scribner, 40 - Criminal Entry, Theft - Under $1000

Stanley Stamper, 46 - Failure to Comply

Tyrone Starks, 39 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest,

Tayla McGrady, 31 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Alissa Sweets, 29 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Floyd Oldman, 43 - Public Intoxication

Christina Counts, 39 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Kenneth Richards, 35 - Failure to Appear

Duane Gumfory, 50 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, Interfere With Peace Officer

Joseph Gallagher, 51 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Milde, 41 - Failure to Comply

Kaji Mayer, 32 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Casper's Favorite Christmas Movies According to Facebook Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke