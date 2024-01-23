Natrona County Arrest Log (1/22/24 – 1/23/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Stephen Thornton, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Taffy Maurer, 48 - Failure to Appear
- Dominic Brown, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Michael Little Bird, 24 Public Intoxication
- Adam Moore, 45 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Alvaro Leon, 33 - Immigration Hold
- Shane Hatfield, 35 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Ace Wolf, 33 - County Warrant
- Staci Barrera, 37 - Failure to Appear
- Amber Rodgers, 39 - Theft - $1000 or More, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Seat Belt: Driver
- Zachary Hodgins, 34 - Failure to Appear
- Michele Amack, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Valid Drivers License, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, No Registration and Improper Display
- Kayla Tamblyn, 22 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Disturbing the Peace
