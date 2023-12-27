Natrona County Arrest Log (12/26/23 – 12/27/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Devin Cason, 32 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or less, County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid Form - 3 gram or less

Timothy Sadler, 57 - Disturbing the Peace

Stanley Seivewright, 63 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Coy Rutledge, 24 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Reckless Driving

Leena Reyes Briggs , 42 - Failure to Appear

Matthew Mikalowsky, 51 - Aggravated Assault & Battery, Unlawfully Wearing or Carrying a Concealed Firearm, Battery

These 6 Weapons Are Illegal to Own in Wyoming Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke