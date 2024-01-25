Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/24 – 1/25/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tyler Bostick, 30 - Courtesy Hold

Nathan Means, 50 - Trespassing

Kenneth Bitsinnie, 56 - Courtesy Hold

Kearra Brown, 20 - Failure to Comply

Jonathon Davisson, 33 - Failure to Appear

Kym Fasthorse, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Lillian Cook-Starkey, 20 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Timothy Sadler, 57 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

Rusty Limber Hand, 26 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication

Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Marijuana - Possession

Michael Schmitt, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Shane Johner, 44 - Criminal Warrant

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jeffrey Campbell, 43 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Speed Too Fast for Conditions, Interfere With Peace Officer

Amanda Rahman, 40 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Criminal Entry, Burglary; Vehicle, Criminal Warrant

Christina Counts, 39 - Resisting Arrest

Jason Delong, 38 - Criminal Warrant

