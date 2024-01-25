Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/24 – 1/25/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Tyler Bostick, 30 - Courtesy Hold
- Nathan Means, 50 - Trespassing
- Kenneth Bitsinnie, 56 - Courtesy Hold
- Kearra Brown, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Jonathon Davisson, 33 - Failure to Appear
- Kym Fasthorse, 30 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Lillian Cook-Starkey, 20 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Timothy Sadler, 57 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
- Rusty Limber Hand, 26 - Assault & Battery, Public Intoxication
- Ashley Kinsey, 38 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure, Marijuana - Possession
- Michael Schmitt, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Shane Johner, 44 - Criminal Warrant
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Jeffrey Campbell, 43 - DUI, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Speed Too Fast for Conditions, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Amanda Rahman, 40 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Criminal Entry, Burglary; Vehicle, Criminal Warrant
- Christina Counts, 39 - Resisting Arrest
- Jason Delong, 38 - Criminal Warrant
