Natrona County Arrest Log (1/25/24 – 1/26/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Seth Fisher, 19 - Failure to Appear

Terrance Fullerton, 26 - Failure to Appear

Isiaha Moore, 35 - Failure to Comply, Hold For Wyoming State Penitentiary

Branden Robinson, 27 - Failure to Comply

Andrea Zambrano-Romero, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Cody Melton, 25 - Courtesy Hold

Kevin Snyder, 36 - Contract Hold

Jeremy Bansept, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Samuel Cisneros, 59 - Hold For Circuit Court

Russell Cooley, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

James Perea, 59 - County Warrant

Aaron Hutsell, 20 - Serving Weekends

Kimberly Benoit, 56 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Daniel Evans, 42 - Contract Hold

Thomas Glenn, 63 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - LSD - 3/10 gram

Tina Steelman, 59 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance

Anthony Romero, 39 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace

Ashton Crow, 18 - Criminal Trespass

Brian Farmer, 55 - Camping Restricted in the City

Leilani Martin, 50 - Camping Restricted in the City

Carl Faison, 34 - County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

John Davis, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

