Natrona County Arrest Log (1/25/24 – 1/26/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Seth Fisher, 19 - Failure to Appear
- Terrance Fullerton, 26 - Failure to Appear
- Isiaha Moore, 35 - Failure to Comply, Hold For Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Branden Robinson, 27 - Failure to Comply
- Andrea Zambrano-Romero, 24 - Courtesy Hold
- Cody Melton, 25 - Courtesy Hold
- Kevin Snyder, 36 - Contract Hold
- Jeremy Bansept, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Samuel Cisneros, 59 - Hold For Circuit Court
- Russell Cooley, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- James Perea, 59 - County Warrant
- Aaron Hutsell, 20 - Serving Weekends
- Kimberly Benoit, 56 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Daniel Evans, 42 - Contract Hold
- Thomas Glenn, 63 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - LSD - 3/10 gram
- Tina Steelman, 59 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Insurance Violation - No Insurance
- Anthony Romero, 39 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Braden Picotte, 22 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace
- Ashton Crow, 18 - Criminal Trespass
- Brian Farmer, 55 - Camping Restricted in the City
- Leilani Martin, 50 - Camping Restricted in the City
- Carl Faison, 34 - County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Exceed 30 MPH in Urban District, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked
- John Davis, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
