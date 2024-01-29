Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/24 – 1/29/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Walk Where No Sidewalks
- Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Lonnie Lewis, 35 - County Warrant, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Alvaro Leon, 33 - Immigration Hold
- Justin Linn, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Caleb Bennett, 19 - Serve Jail Time
- Krissa Wentz, 30 - County Warrant
- Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
- Melanie Sorensen, 53 - DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Starla Stewart, 59 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage
- Timothy Snooks, 46 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, County Warrant
- Alexis Geary, 43 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Kevin Piper, 23 - Failure to Appear
- Bo McKinney, 32 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Open Container, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfering With 911 Call
- Jordan Ramirez, 18 - Failure to Appear
- Carrie Ferraiuolo, 41 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Ernest Drake, 33 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Clint Hammell, 50 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Kevin Rivard, 20 - Failure to Appear
- Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication
- Amanda Wilson, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication
- William Miller, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Taylor Macias, 22 - Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance
- Matt Kimball. 67 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I or II
- Shelly Reevis, 38 - Trespassing
- Randall Hudson, 62 - Failure to Appear
- Kenneth Richards, 35 - Criminal Warrant
- Casey Hudgens, 42 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Driver's License - Display, Improper Lane Usage
- David Desch, 63 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer
- Lloyd Winters, 54 - Failure to Appear
- Tiffany McDonald, 34 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant
- Tina Laws, 54 - DUI, Careless Driving - 1st Offense, Opening Vehicle Doors, Open Container
- Herbert Haley, 39 - Interfere With Peace Officer
- Joel Jimenez, 56 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage
- Andrew Goswick, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Criminal Trespass, False Claim or Voucher
- Robert Watson, 18 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol
- Jason Macias, 46 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear,
- Francisco Perea-Beltran, 28 - Immigration Hold
- Eugene Anderegg, 68 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane
- Andrea Scribner, 41 - Disturbing the Peace
- Ernest Mair, 57 - Failure to Comply
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Public Intoxication
- Dominik Sonsesen, 23 - Failure to Comply, Theft - Under $1000
- Danielle Garton, 34 - Failure to Comply
- Kyle Barrus, 34 - Failure to Comply
