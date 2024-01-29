Natrona County Arrest Log (1/26/24 – 1/29/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jaelynne Piper, 23 - Walk Where No Sidewalks

Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Lonnie Lewis, 35 - County Warrant, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Alvaro Leon, 33 - Immigration Hold

Justin Linn, 38 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Caleb Bennett, 19 - Serve Jail Time

Krissa Wentz, 30 - County Warrant

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

Melanie Sorensen, 53 - DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Starla Stewart, 59 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage

Timothy Snooks, 46 - Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, County Warrant

Alexis Geary, 43 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Kevin Piper, 23 - Failure to Appear

Bo McKinney, 32 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Open Container, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfering With 911 Call

Jordan Ramirez, 18 - Failure to Appear

Carrie Ferraiuolo, 41 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Ernest Drake, 33 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

Clint Hammell, 50 - District Court Bench Warrant

Kevin Rivard, 20 - Failure to Appear

Everett Addison, 40 - Public Intoxication

Amanda Wilson, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication

William Miller, 41 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Taylor Macias, 22 - Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance

Matt Kimball. 67 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I or II

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Trespassing

Randall Hudson, 62 - Failure to Appear

Kenneth Richards, 35 - Criminal Warrant

Casey Hudgens, 42 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Driver's License - Display, Improper Lane Usage

David Desch, 63 - DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Lloyd Winters, 54 - Failure to Appear

Tiffany McDonald, 34 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, County Warrant

Tina Laws, 54 - DUI, Careless Driving - 1st Offense, Opening Vehicle Doors, Open Container

Herbert Haley, 39 - Interfere With Peace Officer

Joel Jimenez, 56 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Careless Driving, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage

Andrew Goswick, 34 - Criminal Warrant, Criminal Trespass, False Claim or Voucher

Robert Watson, 18 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Under 21 - Consume Alcohol

Jason Macias, 46 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear,

Francisco Perea-Beltran, 28 - Immigration Hold

Eugene Anderegg, 68 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane

Andrea Scribner, 41 - Disturbing the Peace

Ernest Mair, 57 - Failure to Comply

Dustin Bigmedicine, 42 - Public Intoxication

Dominik Sonsesen, 23 - Failure to Comply, Theft - Under $1000

Danielle Garton, 34 - Failure to Comply

Kyle Barrus, 34 - Failure to Comply

