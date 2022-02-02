Natrona County Arrest Log (1/31/21 – 2/1/21)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kelly Allen -- Serve Jail Time
- Darrel Ellis -- Domestic battery
- David Gober -- Violate Temporary Protection Order x2
- Kenneth Hart -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Myelz Jensen -- Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense, Possess Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Eric Lee -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Taylor Macias -- Hold For Circuit Court
- Preston Mooney -- Fail to Comply
- Jennifer Myers -- Serve Jail Time
- Clinton Palmer -- Fail to Appear
- Fernando Sanchez -- Open Container-Possess/Consume In a Vehicle, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within), Leave The Scene of Accident-Property dam
- Jessie Sicocan -- Fail to Appear, Contract Hold/billing, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F