Natrona County Arrest Log (1/3/24 – 1/4/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Andrea Witman, 41 - Failure to Comply

Audrey Rosche, 34 - County Warrant

Juan Andres, 23 - Courtesy Hold

Timber Decoteau, 20 - Courtesy Hold

David Cherry, 68 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - Under $1000

Michelle Mahoney, 68 - Criminal Warrant

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication

Everett Addison, 40 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication

Malika Brown, 32 - Failure to Appear

Rodney Liesinger, 49 - Public Intoxication

Payne Yellowrobe, 37 - Public Intoxication

Dena Eckhardt, 29 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle

Alfredo Uribe, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

LOOK: These are the top 20 best places to retire in America U.S. News analyzed housing affordability and healthcare data in 150 cities across the country to help determine which were considered most suitable to meet Americans' needs and expectations for retirement in 2024. Scores are based on a scale from 1 (Low) to 10 (High). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant