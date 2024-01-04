Natrona County Arrest Log (1/3/24 – 1/4/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Andrea Witman, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Audrey Rosche, 34 - County Warrant
- Juan Andres, 23 - Courtesy Hold
- Timber Decoteau, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- David Cherry, 68 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Theft - Under $1000
- Michelle Mahoney, 68 - Criminal Warrant
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Everett Addison, 40 - Trespassing, Public Intoxication
- Malika Brown, 32 - Failure to Appear
- Rodney Liesinger, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Payne Yellowrobe, 37 - Public Intoxication
- Dena Eckhardt, 29 - DUI, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle
- Alfredo Uribe, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
