Natrona County Arrest Log (1/4/24 – 1/5/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Clark, 50 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Jennifer Carey, 39 - Criminal Warrant

Bo McKinney, 32 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Phillip Diekemper, 44 - Hold for CAC

Jeremy Potter, 44 - Courtesy Hold

Carolyn Guzman, 54 - Courtesy Hold

Damien Pollock, 19 - Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, County Warrant

David Hill, 36 - apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault & Battery, Violate Protection Order

Alicia Turner, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Andrew Goswick, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, No Valid Driver's License,

Brandon Dunn, 42 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Diana Collins, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Adam Gates, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply

Edward Johnson, 21 - DWUI

