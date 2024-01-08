Natrona County Arrest Log (1/5/24 – 1/8/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Trinity St John, 24 - Serve Jail Time
- Jason Bragdon, 42 - County Warrant
- Ismael Ruiz, 46 - Hold for CAC
- Keith Miller, 45 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Sch I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance
- Sandra Whitney, 61 - Failure to Appear
- James Arner, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Kelly Reyes, 40 - Bind Revocation, Hold for Circuit Court, Failure to Appear
- Michael Poulos, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram
- Ariana Upton, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- William Souders, 21 - Serve Jail Time
- Daniel Burgess, 41 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Malachy Springer, 20 - Failure to Comply
- Ian Lembke, 35 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Justin Ocamb, 40 - Resisting Arrest
- Payne Yellowrobe, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Cody Stimpson, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III
- Mercedes Engel, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III
- Taffy Maurer, 48 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Robert Buckallew, 45 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Troy Tolhurst, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Katie Pollock, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Identity Theft - $1000 or More, Fraud by Check - $1000 or More, Forgery - Alter Writing
- Rebecca Carson, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Zachary Garriott, 26 - Serve Jail Time
- Franklin Tillman, 42 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls
- Domani Hehman, 25 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Ashley Potter, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, DUI
- David Horton, 64 - Serve Jail Time
- Cody Swingholm, 21 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- John Mates, 36 - Failure to Comply
- Morgan McGee, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Steven Rodgers, 46 - Failure to Comply
- Vance Silva, 56 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Open Container, Careless Driving - 1st Offense
- Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest
- Thomas Stout, 34 - Failure to Comply
