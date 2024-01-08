Natrona County Arrest Log (1/5/24 – 1/8/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Trinity St John, 24 - Serve Jail Time

Jason Bragdon, 42 - County Warrant

Ismael Ruiz, 46 - Hold for CAC

Keith Miller, 45 - Possession of Controlled Narcotic Substance - Sch I or II, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Sandra Whitney, 61 - Failure to Appear

James Arner, 43 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Kelly Reyes, 40 - Bind Revocation, Hold for Circuit Court, Failure to Appear

Michael Poulos, 39 - Criminal Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram

Ariana Upton, 46 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

William Souders, 21 - Serve Jail Time

Daniel Burgess, 41 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Malachy Springer, 20 - Failure to Comply

Ian Lembke, 35 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Justin Ocamb, 40 - Resisting Arrest

Payne Yellowrobe, 37 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Cody Stimpson, 26 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III

Mercedes Engel, 23 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Use Controlled Substance - Sch I, II or III

Taffy Maurer, 48 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Robert Buckallew, 45 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Troy Tolhurst, 53 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Katie Pollock, 37 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant, Identity Theft - $1000 or More, Fraud by Check - $1000 or More, Forgery - Alter Writing

Rebecca Carson, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Zachary Garriott, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Franklin Tillman, 42 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Interfere With Emergency Calls

Domani Hehman, 25 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Ashley Potter, 39 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, DUI

David Horton, 64 - Serve Jail Time

Cody Swingholm, 21 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

John Mates, 36 - Failure to Comply

Morgan McGee, 41 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Steven Rodgers, 46 - Failure to Comply

Vance Silva, 56 - DUI, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked, Open Container, Careless Driving - 1st Offense

Jonathan Blake, 63 - Public Intoxication, Disturbing the Peace, Assault & Battery, Resisting Arrest

Thomas Stout, 34 - Failure to Comply

