Natrona County Arrest Log (2/1/21 – 2/4/21)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Russell Anderson -- Hold for WSP

Nickerson Arthur -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Bryce Bedsaul -- Hold for probation and Parole

Harvey Branden -- Serve Jail Time

Gaylin Carson -- District Court Bench Warrant, Bond Revocation

Jennifer Carey -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Michael Colombaro -- Hold for CAC

Seth Cook -- Fail to Comply

Andrew Fletcher -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Matthew Geis -- Hold for probation and Parole

Andrew Goldstein -- District Court Bench Warrant, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

KC Hancock -- Serve Jail Time

Aaron Harper -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F

Kenya Jones -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Criminal Warrant, Resisting Arrest-Interfere with/Hinder/F, Fail to Appear

Taffy Maurer -- Fail to Comply

Leslie McGuire -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

John Molnar -- Fail to Comply

Senio Nuu -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Shaun Pacheco -- NCIC Hit

Sylvia San Javier -- Fail to Comply

Lawson Sims -- District Court Bench Warrant

Issac Sitting Eagle -- District Court Bench Warrant

Adam Smith -- Fail to Comply x2

Derek Twete -- NCIC Hit

Rosaline Wilson -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Charles Winfrey -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Criminal Warrant, Hold for WSP

Cheyenne Winfrey -- Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant