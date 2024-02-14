Natrona County Arrest Log (2/13/24 – 2/14/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Malika Brown, 32 - Failure to Comply

Stephen Swingle, 45 - Contract Hold

Mathew Greenlee, 34 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Christopher King, 37 - Failure to Comply

Brett Dunning, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear

Antacio Torress-Cazares, 36 - Contract Hold

Daniel Evans, 42 - Contract Hold

Richard Schultz, 55 - Contract Hold

James Nemeth, 65 - Contract Hold

Bradley Lieurance, 24, Contract Hold

Richard Wagner, 25 - Contract Hold

Alexander Perez-Perez, 34 - Contract Hold

Daniel Smith, 31 - Contract Hold

Brayden Fyffe, 20 - Courtesy Hold

Skylar Larson, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Trysta Creamer, 20 - Hold for Circuit Court

Austin Dueland, 18 - Hold for Circuit Court

Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Aleanna Siegrist, 45 - Failure to Appear

Dante Johnson, 33 - Trespassing

Andrew Brush, 34 - Marijuana - Possession

Christopher White, 36 - County Warrant

Randson Marler, 18 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Michael Davis, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Casey Hudgens, 42 - Failure to Comply

Keith Kuder, 40 - Failure to Comply

Holly Olsen, 44 - NCIC Hit

