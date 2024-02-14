Natrona County Arrest Log (2/13/24 – 2/14/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Malika Brown, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Stephen Swingle, 45 - Contract Hold
- Mathew Greenlee, 34 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Christopher King, 37 - Failure to Comply
- Brett Dunning, 34 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear
- Antacio Torress-Cazares, 36 - Contract Hold
- Daniel Evans, 42 - Contract Hold
- Richard Schultz, 55 - Contract Hold
- James Nemeth, 65 - Contract Hold
- Bradley Lieurance, 24, Contract Hold
- Richard Wagner, 25 - Contract Hold
- Alexander Perez-Perez, 34 - Contract Hold
- Daniel Smith, 31 - Contract Hold
- Brayden Fyffe, 20 - Courtesy Hold
- Skylar Larson, 36 - Criminal Warrant
- Trysta Creamer, 20 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Austin Dueland, 18 - Hold for Circuit Court
- Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Aleanna Siegrist, 45 - Failure to Appear
- Dante Johnson, 33 - Trespassing
- Andrew Brush, 34 - Marijuana - Possession
- Christopher White, 36 - County Warrant
- Randson Marler, 18 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Edward Johnson, 21 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Michael Davis, 27 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Use Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Casey Hudgens, 42 - Failure to Comply
- Keith Kuder, 40 - Failure to Comply
- Holly Olsen, 44 - NCIC Hit
