Natrona County Arrest Log (2/14/22 – 2/16/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Grant Bauer -- Hold for probation and Parole

Frank Barela -- Hold for probation and Parole

Katherine Brown -- Serve Jail Time

Alexander Cochran -- Hold for probation and Parole

Travis Dangler -- Trespassing, Marijuana-Possession

Jason Gale -- Criminal Warrant

Britney Harrell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Janelle Hunt -- Hold for probation and Parole

Klayr Kelly -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michal Lindberg -- Fail to Appear

Shiloh Little Axe -- Serve Jail Time

Chasen Martinez -- Aggravated Assault and Battery, Property Destruction: Under $1000

Isaac Mason -- Fail to Appear

Darrell McNally -- Domestic battery

Angelo Munoz -- Fail to Comply

Ryan Rosty -- Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, Aggravated Assault and Battery

Billie Scott -- Hold for WWC, District Court Bench Warrant

Chad Wounded Face -- Shoplifting