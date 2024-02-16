Natrona County Arrest Log (2/15/24 – 2/16/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Kevin Fulkerson, 41 - Criminal Warrant
- Robert Holden, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- John Heath, 48 - Courtesy Hold
- William Clark, 28 - Theft - $1000
- Lita King, 19 - Failure to Comply
- Steven Fitzpatrick, 60 - Criminal Warrant
- William Lee, 67 - NCIC Hit
- Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Christopher Raines, 25 - Serve Jail Time
- Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Resisting Arrest, Open Container, Public Intoxication
- Joshua McLean, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joshua Syringer, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Cameryn Sommers, 33 - Criminal Warrant
- Kathleen Lindsay, 35 - Criminal Warrant
- Pamela Lynch, 66 - Criminal Warrant
- Ashley Houghton, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Isario Soliz, 38 - Driving Under Suspension, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense
