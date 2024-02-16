Natrona County Arrest Log (2/15/24 – 2/16/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kevin Fulkerson, 41 - Criminal Warrant

Robert Holden, 59 - Hold for Probation and Parole

John Heath, 48 - Courtesy Hold

William Clark, 28 - Theft - $1000

Lita King, 19 - Failure to Comply

Steven Fitzpatrick, 60 - Criminal Warrant

William Lee, 67 - NCIC Hit

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Christopher Raines, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Resisting Arrest, Open Container, Public Intoxication

Joshua McLean, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joshua Syringer, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Cameryn Sommers, 33 - Criminal Warrant

Kathleen Lindsay, 35 - Criminal Warrant

Pamela Lynch, 66 - Criminal Warrant

Ashley Houghton, 32 - Failure to Comply

Isario Soliz, 38 - Driving Under Suspension, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense

