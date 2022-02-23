Natrona County Arrest Log (2/16/22 – 2/22/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joseph Antelope -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Robert Bockman -- District Court Bench Warrant x2

Sabrina Bright -- District Court Bench Warrant

Eric Brown -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, Child Endangering

Riley Cole -- Serve Jail Time

Harold Crazythunder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Ricardo Delvo -- Malicious Mischief Prohibited-Structure, Property Damage-Injuring/Defacing/Destroy

Colton Frye -- District Court Bench Warrant

Davon Gasperetti -- Hold for WSP

Jay Gordon -- Serve Jail Time

Lev Green -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Rebecca Green -- Fail to Comply x2

Raysha Grimes -- Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Aaron Harmon -- Serve Jail Time

Amanda Hinds -- Theft of Services

Brendan Hoffman -- Larceny

Toby Honadel -- DUI Alcohol =to> .08% - Offense Within 10, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Daniel Jensen -- Flee or Attempt to Elude Police, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant x2

Cody Jimenez -- Criminal Entry, Theft - Under $1,000

Benjamin Johnson -- Fail to Appear, Resisting Arrest-Assist person in Custody

Derrick Jonas -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Tammy Jonas -- Fail to Comply

Cory Kimbley -- Fail to Comply

Shaylynn Lacey -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Lindsay Lossner -- Fail to Appear

Shayla Morisette -- Criminal Entry, Theft - Under $1,000, Fail to Comply, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Possess Controlled Narcotic Substance - Schedule I, II, III, Interference With Police

Shalynn Muniz -- Hold for probation and Parole

Davey Reed -- Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Todd Richards -- DUI Alcohol 0.08% or More

Robert Scarbrough -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Michael Stanley -- Criminal Warrant

Sabrina Stone -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear

Taylor Swingholm -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended, or, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Expired Temporary License Permits as Defined in W

Robert Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Disturbing the Peace-Causes, provokes, e

Jesse Teppert -- Burglary; Building

Jaden Tillman -- Contract Hold/billing

Jeremy Tsinigine -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open, Fail to Comply

Jesus Valenzuela -- Serve Jail Time

Joseph Walton -- Interfere with Peace Officer

Shantel Webb -- District Court Bench Warrant, Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Andre Willis -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Marijuana-Possession, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Melanie Wojcik -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth