Natrona County Arrest Log (2/21/24 – 2/22/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ryan Russell, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Johny Fields, 42 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Steven Woodell, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Ryan Wheeler, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Joshua Dillion, 35 - County warrant

Gary Powers, 48 - Disturbing the Peace, Marijuana - Possession

Matthew Lamotte, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Jon Mockensturm, 29 - Failure to Appear

Willie Luna, 52 - Courtesy Hold

Jerrilynn Rego, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Caeden Vrana, 19 - Failure to Comply

Shania Combs, 25 - Public Intoxication

Misty Tucker, 37 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication

Matthew Lose, 43 - Public Intoxication

Isaiah Spoonhunter, 21 - Public Intoxication

Jessica Tillack, 35 - DUI

Steve Knox, 53 - Failure to Comply, Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

