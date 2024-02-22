Natrona County Arrest Log (2/21/24 – 2/22/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Ryan Russell, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Johny Fields, 42 - Failure to Appear, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Steven Woodell, 46 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Ryan Wheeler, 42 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply
- Joshua Dillion, 35 - County warrant
- Gary Powers, 48 - Disturbing the Peace, Marijuana - Possession
- Matthew Lamotte, 40 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Jon Mockensturm, 29 - Failure to Appear
- Willie Luna, 52 - Courtesy Hold
- Jerrilynn Rego, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Caeden Vrana, 19 - Failure to Comply
- Shania Combs, 25 - Public Intoxication
- Misty Tucker, 37 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container
- Herbert Wheeler, 37 - Disturbing the Peace, Public Intoxication
- Matthew Lose, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Isaiah Spoonhunter, 21 - Public Intoxication
- Jessica Tillack, 35 - DUI
- Steve Knox, 53 - Failure to Comply, Public Intoxication
- Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication
