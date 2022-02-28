Natrona County Arrest Log (2/22/22 – 2/27/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Marc Alden -- Criminal Warrant

Christina Amy -- Attempt and Conspire - Felony

Michael Alexander -- Criminal Warrant

Bryce Bedsaul -- District Court Bench Warrant

Michael Brundige -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply x2

Michael Clements -- Contract Hold/billing

Shane Cook -- Strangulation of household Member, Domestic battery, Interference With Police

Derrick Cude -- Serve Jail Time

Harley Davis -- Fail to Comply

Britney Harrell -- Hold for probation and Parole

Craig Haywood -- Criminal Warrant

Linsey Hollis -- DUI: Alcohol 0.08% or More, DWUS, Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle, Drive Without Interlock Device 1st Offense

Kristopher Hoover -- Theft - $1,000 or More

Shane Humphrey -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jillian Jaime -- Fail to Appear, Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance or Liquid Jail

Denise Johnson -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Dakota Kemmerer -- Criminal Bench Warrant

Matthew Maczuga -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Possession with Intent/Deliver x2, Controlled Substance Possession,

Bo McKinney -- Fail to Comply, Hold for CAC

Cheri McWhorter -- Serve Jail Time

Eric Meyer -- District Court Bench Warrant

Jeffery Moreno -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Timothy Murphy -- DWUI, No Insurance

Raymond OConnor -- Hold for probation and Parole

Dylan Oneal -- DUI: Alcohol and Container Substance Combo - 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Occupant: Report Accident if Driver Incapable, Possess Container Substance - Liquid - 3/10 Gram, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

Steven Rodgers -- Criminal Warrant

Adam Smith -- Hold for probation and Parole

William Souders -- Serve Jail Time

Chenoa Standfast -- District Court Bench Warrant, Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Russell Swanson -- Serve Jail Time

Jeffrey Tanner -- Hold for Circuit Court

Allen Whiteplume -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

April Wilson -- Domestic battery

Chad Wounded Face -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Shoplifting, Trespassing, Fail to Comply