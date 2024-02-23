Natrona County Arrest Log (2/22/24 – 2/23/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Echo Pollock, 39 - Hold for District Court, Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Paul Miller, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer, Failure to Comply

Kayla Fuller, 27 - Criminal Warrant, Hold for Casper Muni Court

Jay Dee Lindstrom, 49 - Failure to Comply

Jeremiah Cox, 44 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary, Hold for district Court

Hailey Waller, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Levie George, 46 - Property Destruction: $1000 or More, Cause Bodily Injury to Peace Officer

Dacota Thompson, 30 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Joseph Martinez, 44 - Failure to Comply

Russell Cooley, 33 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Criminal Warrant, NCIC Hit

