Natrona County Arrest Log (2/26/24 – 2/27/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joseph Schroeder, 56 - Serve Jail Time

Chelsi Ross, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Clinton Palmer, 26 - Failure to Comply

Christopher Camplin, 49 - Contract Hold

Terrance Griffitts, 44 - Failure to Comply

Triston Haigler, 22 - Marijuana - Possession

Sammy Lopez, 59 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Floyd Penman, 54 - Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

