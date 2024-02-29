Natrona County Arrest Log (2/28/24 – 2/29/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Aaron Miller, 42 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Drive While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked

Charann Handl, 39 - NCIC Hit, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Darrell McNally, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense, False Imprisonment, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Shelly Reevis, 38 - Open Container

Jeremy Tsinigine, 38 - Public Intoxication, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Daniel Galindre, 33 - Public Intoxication

Valerie Honadel, 55 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

Mark Suddarth, 63 - Public Intoxication

Giovanny Bustamante-Ibarra, 20 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Cocaine/Crack - 5 oz

Michael Ruiz, 26 - Serve Jail Time

Steve Knox, 53 - Public Intoxication

Emily Gallegos, 49 - Public Intoxication

Lanny Wilson, 28 - Failure to Comply

LOOK: Former President Donald Trump Has His Own Sneaker Gallery Credit: https://kisscasper.com/author/djnyke/