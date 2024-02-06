Natrona County Arrest Log (2/5/24 – 2/6/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jonathan Kittrell, 40 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container, Resisting Arrest

Michael Little Bird, 24 - Shoplifting - 1st Offense

Michael Daniels, 44 - Failure to Appear

Christopher Gorzalka, 41 - Disturbing the Peace, Property Damage

Nicole Bacus, 25 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Preston Mooney, 23 - Criminal Warrant

Travis Maddox, 58 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Lucinda Wallowingbull, 31 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Angelina Smith, 22 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Rajion Vu, 25 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Donessa Mobbs, 38 - Failure to Appear

Lucas Nelson, 43 - Failure to Comply, Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance, Resisting Arrest, Turning Requires Signal & Safety, No Seatbelt

