Natrona County Arrest Log (2/7/24 – 2/8/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joshua Case, 40 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear,

Brian Johnson, 39 - Courtesy Hold

Manuel Moreno, 46 - Make Writing That Purports to Be Another, Theft - Under $1000, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Dennis Lawrence, 32 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant, Failure to Appear

Dustyn Sweat, 32 - Failure to Comply

Lane Huntington, 43 - Contract Hold

Chad Mulloy, 40 - Public Intoxication, Assault, Shoplifting - 1st Offense

Jason Delong, 38 - Careless Driving, Elude Police (Fleeing or Attempting to Elude), Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Resisting Arrest, DUI, Interfere With Peace Officer

Anthony Vanvugt, 26 - Failure to Comply

Zane Ruskanen, 18 - Failure to Appear

Roxanne McMurray, 36 - Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, DUI, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability, Interfere With Peace Officer

Jake Porras, 33 - County Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Interfere With Peace Officer

