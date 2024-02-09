Natrona County Arrest Log (2/8/24 – 2/9/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kearra Brown, 21 - Serve Jail Time

Ashley Workman, 27 - Hold for Wyoming Women's Center

Sharon Sleep, 43 - Open Container, Resisting Arrest

Shawn Patrick, 41 - Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold

Matthew Wallace, 32 - Courtesy Hold

Perry Fast Wolf, 37 - DUI, Leave Scene of Accident, Interfere With Peace Officer, Give False Accident Info, Drive While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked

Michael Joelson, 52 - Failure to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Mary Gulley, 45 - Hold for District Court

Jesse Mostaert, 33 - Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Interfere With Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant, District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Bryan Quezada-Fernandez, 22 - Immigration Hold

Joseph Teixeira, 25 - Serve Jail Time

Michael Ball, 50 - Courtesy Hold

Andrew Oglietti, 38 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 gram

Spencer Lamb, 37 - District Court Bench Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance

Amanda Wright, 33 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Christian Wright, 25 - Resisting Arrest, Failure to Appear, Criminal Bench Warrant

Samantha Garcilazo, 27 - DUI, Reckless Driving

Mason Cureton, 23 - Interfere With Peace Officer, Leave Scene of Accident, Compulsory Auto Insurance - 1st Offense, Reckless Driving, Valid Driver's License, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Stop Sign

