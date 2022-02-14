This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Weston Addison -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Michelle Alhunaiti -- Controlled Substance Possession

Jacob Bailey -- Serve Jail Time

Rusty Beeson -- Fail to Appear

Sherry Bell -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Theodore Bell -- Fail to Comply, County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Tyler Bressette -- District Court Bench Warrant, Attempts/Conspire x2, Take Controlled Substance or Liquid into Jail

Steven Bunso -- Fail to Comply

Frank Casias -- Possess Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III, Bond Revocation

Shelby Casias -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Harold Crazythunder -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Shiela Darnell -- Criminal Warrant, DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Cisco Flood -- Hold for probation and Parole

Dominick Fowler -- Criminal Trespass, Interfere With Peace Officer

Jay Gordon -- Fail to Comply

Veronica Hancock -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2

Ashley Harvey -- District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Comply

Robb Hrabe -- Fail to Appear

Zachary Krueger -- Criminal Warrant x2

Jason Lane -- Hold for probation and Parole, Probation Revocation

Georgia LeBlanc -- Fail to Appear

Raymiego Limas -- Hold for probation and Parole, Apply Pressure on Throat or Neck, Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Samuel Lukowiak -- District Court Bench Warrant

Michael McCart -- Hold for probation and Parole

Adam McClure -- Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant

Shauna McWilliams -- Criminal Warrant x3

Preston Mooney -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked, DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within)

Geannia Moore -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Shaun Pacheco -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Joseph Pullum-Martinez -- Fail to Comply, Fail to Appear x2, Criminal Warrant

Russell Reed -- FVPA Protection Order (vii), Criminal Entry

Garrett Revere -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Jeannie Ross -- District Court Bench Warrant

Merena Schlosser -- Contract Hold/billing

Adam Setty -- District Court Bench Warrant x2, Fail to Appear

Stephanie Sitting Eagle -- Fail to Comply

David Smith -- Fail to Comply

Isaiah Sulzle -- Interfere With Peace Officer, Criminal Warrant

Madison Tanaka -- Controlled Substance Possession

Merry Teakell -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Emmanuel Tyler -- Fail to Appear