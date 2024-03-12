Natrona County Arrest Log (3/11/24 – 3/12/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Lindsay Kathleen, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- Hayden Beach, 33 - Serve Jail Time
- Mason Mauth, 32 - Serve Jail Time
- Nickalas Mathill, 30 - Criminal Warrant
- Amanda Jones, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Shania Combs, 25 - Trespassing
- Tenn-Ray Barr, 26 - County Warrant
- Michael Carpenter, 34 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense
- Benjamin Costalez, 38 - Property Construction: Under $1000, Breach of Peace, Criminal Entry
- Chad Mulloy, 40 - Shoplifting : 1st Offense
- Donald Beach, 58 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less
- Peggy Frisby, 65 - Failure to Appear
- Sarah Sjol, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Glenn Green, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant
Casper's Most Wanted - February 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
LOOK: Former President Donald Trump Has His Own Sneaker
Gallery Credit: https://kisscasper.com/author/djnyke/