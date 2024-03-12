Natrona County Arrest Log (3/11/24 – 3/12/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Lindsay Kathleen, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

Hayden Beach, 33 - Serve Jail Time

Mason Mauth, 32 - Serve Jail Time

Nickalas Mathill, 30 - Criminal Warrant

Amanda Jones, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Shania Combs, 25 - Trespassing

Tenn-Ray Barr, 26 - County Warrant

Michael Carpenter, 34 - Shoplifting: 1st Offense

Benjamin Costalez, 38 - Property Construction: Under $1000, Breach of Peace, Criminal Entry

Chad Mulloy, 40 - Shoplifting : 1st Offense

Donald Beach, 58 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less

Peggy Frisby, 65 - Failure to Appear

Sarah Sjol, 36 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Glenn Green, 47 - District Court Bench Warrant

