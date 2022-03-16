Natrona County Arrest Log (3/13/22 – 3/15/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Keith Bormann -- Serve Jail Time

Ronald Clark -- Remove or Circumvent Interlock Device 1s, Drive While License Suspended - 2nd + Offense

Stormy Cressy -- Hold for WSP

Matthew Fogle -- Fail to Appear

Mary Gear -- Serve Jail Time

Mary Gulley -- Criminal Warrant x2

Matthew Harjo -- Courtesy Hold Other Agency

Garet Hoppens -- Serve Jail Time

Shawntele Livingston -- District Court Bench Warrant

Samuel Miller -- Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -

Isaiah Montiano Like -- Fail to Comply

Lucas Nelson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Kavan Peppersack -- Fail to Appear, Fail to Comply

Rene Reyes -- District Court Bench Warrant

Erick Richardson -- Criminal Warrant

Robert Scarbrough -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

David Smith -- Fail to Comply

Dominic Toshach -- Fail to Appear

Nicholas Wiese -- Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Ramon Wise -- Fail to Comply, Criminal Warrant

Preston Wisenbaker -- Contract Hold/billing

Chad Wounded Face -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing, Shoplifting