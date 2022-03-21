Natrona County Arrest Log (3/16/22 – 3/20/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Patrick Ankrom -- Hold for Other Agency
- Tialyssa Armour -- DWUI, Interference With Police, Duty Unattended Vehicle, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, DUS Without FR, Drive Without Interlock Device
- Kenzie Bechtol -- Interference With Police, Hold for WWC, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance or Liquid Jail
- Travis Benson -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within
- Nathan Biberston -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Rodney Brafford -- Shoplifting, Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Xavier Bynum -- Criminal Warrant
- Mikki Clutter -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency
- Dallas Dresser -- Fail to Comply
- Keller Duran -- Contract Hold/billing
- Dalton Fleming -- Fail to Comply x2
- Ronald Fox -- Fail to Comply
- Emily Gettelman -- Fail to Comply x2
- Robert Gunn -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession
- Christopher Hicks -- Fail to Comply
- Craig Hopes -- Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physical
- Jeffrey Jameson -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Evelyn Jealous Of Him -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Andrew Keller -- Conspiracy x2
- Jesse Knight -- Hold for probation and Parole
- Michael Kobernick -- Larceny, Defraud Innkeeper
- Nicole MacKenzie -- District Court Bench Warrant
- Lorraine Madison -- Fail to Comply
- Joshua McLean -- Injuring, Defacing and Destroying Property, Resisting Arrest-Resist Arrest, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct
- Virginia McReynolds -- Fail to Comply
- Benjamin Means -- Serve Jail Time
- Tecumseh Perank -- Hold for CAC
- Stephanie Piper -- Fail to Appear
- Cortney Robinson -- Criminal Warrant
- Jesse Settelmeyer -- Criminal Warrant
- Brady Smith -- Serve Jail Time
- Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Robert Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited
- Kenneth Tennyson -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Delivery of Controlled Substance, Theft - $1000 or More
- Hope Vallez -- Criminal Warrant
- Isaiah Wallace -- Criminal Warrant
- Louis Yellowfox -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Cont
