Natrona County Arrest Log (3/16/22 – 3/20/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Patrick Ankrom -- Hold for Other Agency

Tialyssa Armour -- DWUI, Interference With Police, Duty Unattended Vehicle, District Court Bench Warrant, Fail to Appear, DUS Without FR, Drive Without Interlock Device

Kenzie Bechtol -- Interference With Police, Hold for WWC, County Warrant/Hold for Agency, Controlled Substance Possession, Controlled Substance or Liquid Jail

Travis Benson -- DWUI (1st Offense or 2nd Offense Within

Nathan Biberston -- Hold for probation and Parole

Rodney Brafford -- Shoplifting, Public Intoxication Prohibited

Xavier Bynum -- Criminal Warrant

Mikki Clutter -- County Warrant/Hold for Agency

Dallas Dresser -- Fail to Comply

Keller Duran -- Contract Hold/billing

Dalton Fleming -- Fail to Comply x2

Ronald Fox -- Fail to Comply

Emily Gettelman -- Fail to Comply x2

Robert Gunn -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth, Controlled Substance Possession

Christopher Hicks -- Fail to Comply

Craig Hopes -- Shoplifting, Resisting Arrest-Wilfully Resist, Physical

Jeffrey Jameson -- Hold for probation and Parole

Evelyn Jealous Of Him -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Andrew Keller -- Conspiracy x2

Jesse Knight -- Hold for probation and Parole

Michael Kobernick -- Larceny, Defraud Innkeeper

Nicole MacKenzie -- District Court Bench Warrant

Lorraine Madison -- Fail to Comply

Joshua McLean -- Injuring, Defacing and Destroying Property, Resisting Arrest-Resist Arrest, Petit Larceny, Disorderly Conduct

Virginia McReynolds -- Fail to Comply

Benjamin Means -- Serve Jail Time

Tecumseh Perank -- Hold for CAC

Stephanie Piper -- Fail to Appear

Cortney Robinson -- Criminal Warrant

Jesse Settelmeyer -- Criminal Warrant

Brady Smith -- Serve Jail Time

Donald Smith -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Robert Taylor -- Public Intoxication Prohibited

Kenneth Tennyson -- Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal -, Delivery of Controlled Substance, Theft - $1000 or More

Hope Vallez -- Criminal Warrant

Isaiah Wallace -- Criminal Warrant

Louis Yellowfox -- Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Cont