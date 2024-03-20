Natrona County Arrest Log (3/19/24 – 3/20/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Devin Mackay, 29 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz
- Craig Hines, 63 - Criminal Warrant
- Arliss Summers, 49 - Failure to Appear
- Michael Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply
- Maryellen Yates, 27 - Serve Jail Time
- Madeline Irene, 21 - Criminal Warrant
- Joseph Friday, 24 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Jordan Ashton, 27 - DWUI, Open Container (vehicle), Speeding
- Holly Olsen, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Brent Broderick, 62 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Brandon Sears, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Ian Lembke, 35 - Failure to Comply
Casper's Most Wanted - February 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
10 Most Stolen Items From Walmart in Wyoming
Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke