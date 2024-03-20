Natrona County Arrest Log (3/19/24 – 3/20/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Devin Mackay, 29 - Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz

Craig Hines, 63 - Criminal Warrant

Arliss Summers, 49 - Failure to Appear

Michael Brown, 35 - Hold for Probation and Parole, Failure to Comply

Maryellen Yates, 27 - Serve Jail Time

Madeline Irene, 21 - Criminal Warrant

Joseph Friday, 24 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Jordan Ashton, 27 - DWUI, Open Container (vehicle), Speeding

Holly Olsen, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Brent Broderick, 62 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Brandon Sears, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Ian Lembke, 35 - Failure to Comply

