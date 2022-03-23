Natrona County Arrest Log (3/21/22 – 3/23/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Rosaline Addison -- Fail to Appear

Steven Amos -- Hold for probation and Parole

Donald Beach -- Serve Jail Time

Loveda Bell -- Fail to Appear

Grace Coleman -- Public Intoxication Prohibited, Trespassing, Open Container-Possess/Dispense in Open

Micheal Davis -- Fail to Comply

Kenneth Doherty -- Criminal Warrant

John Gallaway -- Hold for probation and Parole

Joseph Herrera -- Criminal Warrant, Fail to Comply

Dona Jacobs -- Interference with Police, District Court Bench Warrant, Possess Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Manufacture or Deliver Meth or Narcotic Controlled Substance, Theft - $1000 or More

Anthony Lopez -- Controlled Substance Possession Meth

Melvin Loveless -- Attempt and Conspire - Felony x2

Jesse Mostaert -- DUS-Driving while license suspended/revoked

Tyler Nichols-Morely -- Conspire to Commit Felony, Burglary; Vehicle, Solicit to Commit Felony, Aggravated Burglary - Deadly Weapon

James Skinner -- Hold for probation and Parole

Louis Yellowfox -- Public Intoxication Prohibited