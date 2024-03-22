Natrona County Arrest Log (3/21/24 – 3/22/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Michael Lepley, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- Tyler Roman, 26 - Courtesy Hold
- Kenneth Early, 52 - Criminal Warrant
- Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication
- Dakota Kemmerer, 27 - Disturbing the Peace
- David Dryden, 51 - Assault & Battery, Disturbing the Peace
- Shane Wood, 52 - Criminal Bench Warrant
- Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Interference With Police
- Robert Miller, 66 - Serve Jail Time
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Kirk Steffey, 45 - Driving While License Suspended/ Revoked, Turning - Requires Signal & Safety, Improper Lane Usage, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Jennifer Myers, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Bench Warrant
- Christopher Degel, 44 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, False Imprisonment
- Charles French, 60 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
