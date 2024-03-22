Natrona County Arrest Log (3/21/24 – 3/22/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Lepley, 29 - Courtesy Hold

Tyler Roman, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Kenneth Early, 52 - Criminal Warrant

Sherette Lujan, 47 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Guy Lucero, 61 - Public Intoxication

Dakota Kemmerer, 27 - Disturbing the Peace

David Dryden, 51 - Assault & Battery, Disturbing the Peace

Shane Wood, 52 - Criminal Bench Warrant

Kurtis Kellch, 34 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest - Interference With Police

Robert Miller, 66 - Serve Jail Time

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication

Kirk Steffey, 45 - Driving While License Suspended/ Revoked, Turning - Requires Signal & Safety, Improper Lane Usage, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense

Jennifer Myers, 52 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal Bench Warrant

Christopher Degel, 44 - Domestic Assault - 1st Offense, False Imprisonment

Charles French, 60 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

